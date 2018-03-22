From Crutches to 5K: B'ham native to run first race as amputee

Running is a sport that Greg McMullin has loved ever since he was in high school

“For me, I think it’s just the alone time that I enjoy,” the 51-year-old Birmingham native said.

From 5Ks to half marathons, McMullin has run all kinds of distances. But in 2013, that all changed when his tractor ran him over severely burning his left leg and hip.

“I never lost my leg at this point, just all the nerves were burned through, and nothing below my knee worked, no calf muscle, no toes, I was just dragging it along,” said McMullin.

In February 2017, McMullin then made the decision to amputate his left leg below the knee.

“I knew that I had zero percent chance of running again the way I was, but if I had it amputated I would have an opportunity,” he said.

McMullin was fitted for a blade prosthetic last August and joined Resolute Running in Birmingham. On December 26, 2017, he went for a run for the first time in years.

“Going from 15 miles to running just 15 seconds was very hard. I mean I could only run 15 seconds,” McMullin said.

After months of training, McMullin will run his first 5K in five years on Saturday at the Rumpshaker 5K in Birmingham.

“It’s emotional. The message I would like to get across is that there’s absolutely nothing you can come back from no matter how deep the pit is especially with God and Prayer, I did a lot of praying, but never give up, never give up, there’s no quitters at the finish line,” he said.

McMullin’s ultimate goal is to qualify for the Boston Marathon through the Athletes with Disabilities Program.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.