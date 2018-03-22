VIDEO: Tornado destroys near-century old AL church

An EF-3 tornado left a path of destruction in Jacksonville on Monday. West Point Baptist Church was one of the many buildings damaged in the storms.

The WBRC drone took to the sky on Thursday to see a full scope of the damage.

While the facility was torn apart, it could have been much worse. But thankfully, no one was in the building when it happened.

Monday, after the storms rolled through, Hannah Ward spoke with West Point's pastor, Ronny Moore, about the damage. He shared a message of hope in the aftermath of destruction, “the church is doing great. It’s very much alive. This is not going to stop the church. We’ll regroup and rebuild.”

