WATCH: Drone footage shows tornado damage at JSU student housing

Jacksonville State University officials say they will need to relocate students who lost their houses, apartments and dorm rooms in Monday’s tornado. Approximately 200 students, who lived in residences halls, won’t be able to return immediately.

Gamecock Village, a student housing facility located less than a mile from Jacksonville State's campus, was hit hard in the storms. Watch as the WBRC drone took to the sky to get a scope of the damage.

