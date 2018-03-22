Why is a principal in Hoover assigning parents homework?

Homework for parents? That's what one principal in Hoover has assigned.

Dr. Chris Robbins, principal at Berry Middle School, sends parents an email every week updating them on the week. But he recently decided to add something extra--a homework assignment for parents. He asked them to check in on their children's technology use -- their text messages, emails, what apps and social media sites they are on.

All year long, the school has been working with parents to help them navigate the world of social media so they in turn can help their students.

Robbins says there were several goals.

The first was to help parents understand what their children are using and how they work. But it was to also let students know they are being watched.

"This is an area that adolescents simply don't have a right to privacy in. They don't have a right to privacy in their social media world and in their phone,” Robbins says. “The phone belongs to the parent no matter what the child feels and it is the parent's property and they need to be involved in the process of supervising their kids' use."

Another goal, Dr. Robbins says, was to help parents uncover problems and potential safety issues. He says since he's sent the note out, several parents have contacted him, thanking him and saying they indeed uncovered some things they needed to address.

