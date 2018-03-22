Tua Tagovailoa returns to practice field after injury

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice on Thursday, two days after suffering an injury to his left thumb.

Tagovailoa was seen during the media viewing period wearing a glove and a wrap on his throwing hand as he worked on footwork and snaps while not throwing the football.

Bama coach Nick Saban said on Tuesday that Tagovailoa, who is challenging Jalen Hurts for the No. 1 quarterback spot, was transported to Birmingham where hand specialists evaluated the quarterback. Saban said that Tagovailoa’s chief concern over the next several days will be how effective the quarterback is at gripping the football.

Tagovailoa nor Hurts were available for interviews in Thursday’s media session. The next time Nick Saban meets the media will be next Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.