Karle's Korner: Emanuel Bell - the “Miracle Man” keeps On fighting

He tires easily and naps often.

As Emanuel Bell shuffles throughout his Birmingham home, he sees the stickers everywhere he turns. They are on his refrigerator, the bathroom mirror, in his car. It’s a simple message to his Lord and Savior, “Thank, you Jesus for healing me of this cancer.”

It’s a short, no-nonsense message that motivates him, gets him moving. And he thought coaching teenage girl basketball players at Wenonah High School for 21 years was a challenge. Emanuel Bell is facing his life’s biggest challenge, a challenge that some nineteen months after being diagnosed, he is winning.

It was August of 2016 and Emanuel could not shake a hacking cough. To the doctor he went where he soon learned the shocking news: Stage 4 lung cancer, a disease with an average survival rate of less than five years. Stage 4 lung cancer? He hadn’t smoked in nearly 24 years - he was a good man who tried to do what was right. A Christian who grew up in the church and still attended Mount Olive Baptist. But this was the hand the Lord had dealt, and Emanuel Bell, who turned away from the church as a younger man, was reminded how important his church and his faith would be.

The Lord has always said ‘take my hand’, and that’s what I have done.

After the shock came depression, then anger, and then action. A longtime basketball coach who had always preached to overcome obstacles, to fight, to finish, was about to take some of his own medicine. Bell was ready to fight the fight from two angles.

Medicine and faith.

What strong chemotherapy didn’t fix the Lord would. And oh, the power of prayer. Says Coach Bell, “I have always believed that prayer can result in healing, and I know it is working. When I go to Walmart and strangers who have seen me on TV and on Facebook approach me to say they are praying for me, it’s helps. The Lord has always said ‘take my hand’, and that’s what I have done.”

If you’re looking for proof of what a talented oncologist, friends, family and faith can accomplish, look no further than Emanuel’s exciting news. Coach Bell has just received his latest scan results, and the tumor in his lung has shrunk 33 percent. A miracle? Not to Emanuel Bell, a true believer in the power of prayer and his motto, “Faith Not Fear”.

Nineteen months after being diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, his tumor has shrunk 33%. Think about that, as Emanuel certainly does. The coach tells me that he prays a half a dozen times a day and continues to receive well wishes and prayers from family, friends and strangers- those prayers, he says, are working.

He admits that he’s tired, admits that he needs to get up and out more, but the chemo has taken its toll on his 63-year-old body. He looks not to next year or to next month, but only to tomorrow. Says the coach, “Each day the Lord allows me to live is a blessed day.” I say that each day the Lord allows the coach to live is a blessing to all of us. The name Emanuel translates to “God With Us”. I know that God is with Emanuel, and so too are we.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.