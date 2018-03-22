UAB football thanks employees for support

UAB football held it’s inaugural UAB Employee Appreciation Day on Thursday. More than 200 UAB employees across campus came to watch the Blazers practice, take tours of the football facility and eat lunch.

"Connecting with our UAB employees is very important because they are so instrumental in the success of our student-athletes on and off the field," head coach Bill Clark said. "We want to show our appreciation for their support by giving them a behind-the-scenes look at how their student-athletes prepare on the field and inviting them out for lunch following practice."

Coach Clark along with players had the opportunity to meet and personally thank UAB employees for their continued support. The Blazers are coming off a historic 8-4 season posting the most wins in program history.

UAB’s Green and Gold spring game is set for April 7 at Legion Field.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.