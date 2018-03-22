Jacksonville State planning relocation for students who lost homes

Jacksonville State University officials say they are working to relocate the students who lost their houses, apartments and dorm rooms in Monday’s tornado.

Approximately 200 students who lived in residences halls won’t be able to return immediately. There are also approximately 25 students who live off campus who lost their homes.

“There is no difference in an on campus and off campus unit, in terms of making sure they have shelter and safety. So we’re here to help all of them,” said Buffy Lockette, Director of Public Relations for JSU.

University officials also announced that Merrill Hall, which houses the business school, likely is not salvageable. They believe the damage is too extensive.

“This is home, and I don’t know how to think of it not being here anymore. It’s just scary you know,” said Bill Fielding, Dean of School of Business & Industry.

The school's administration is working to relocate classes housed in that building and others that were severely damaged. They are also still aiming to reopen campus on April 2.

“Classes will resume on this campus. It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of how. Our provost, working with the deans have lots of plans on the table of how we’re going to do that and move forward. You (students) will finish this semester and beyond,” said Lockette.

Meanwhile, the city of Jacksonville is also continuing in its cleanup efforts.

Friday they are asking for volunteers to come out and help. Volunteers are asked to register at the Jacksonville community center.

"We’re kind of anticipating as many as 1,000 volunteers tomorrow morning. Hopefully that will happen. We have a lot of people already in town just waiting to go to work,” said Mayor Johnny Smith, city of Jacksonville.

The Mayor also reiterated that the city’s curfew is still in effect from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. He says the city has a “zero tolerance” policy for violators. Two people were arrested Wednesday night.

