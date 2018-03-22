Prosecutors decline charges against Bills' Zay Jones - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Prosecutors decline charges against Bills' Zay Jones

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Prosecutors will not bring criminal charges against Buffalo Bills receiver Zay Jones after a naked, bloody argument with his brother in Los Angeles earlier this week.

Los Angeles prosecutors declined the case because of "insufficient evidence," district attorney's office spokesman Paul Eakins told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Jones was arrested after officers were called to a disturbance in downtown Los Angeles, said police spokesman Luis Garcia. Jones was found "breaking glass doors and windows" and arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism, Garcia said.

The arrest was first reported by TMZ, which posted a video showing a nude Zay Jones pushing his brother, Cayleb, in what appeared to be the hallway of an apartment building.

His agent, Zeke Sandhu, did not reply to text and voicemail messages. Sandhu also represents Cayleb Jones.

Cayleb Jones, a Minnesota Vikings receiver, on Wednesday also posted a note on his Twitter account, which read: "I am my brothers keeper."

His father, Robert Jones, posted a note on his Twitter account on Wednesday saying his son "is with me and his mom," while adding "he's going to be fine!"

The Bills had no immediate comment.

___

Associated Press writer John Wawrow in Buffalo, New York, contributed to this report.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

