Tarps in high demand after storm hits Cullman

There are a lot of tarps up roofs in Cullman after Monday’s hail storm destroyed homes and cars.

It is hard to go far without seeing people covering their roof or car, patching up their siding or even boarding up their windows.

We spoke with Mary Ellen Hartness, who said she is in the process of doing all the above after her home and cars were pounded by softball-sized hail.

Her roofer has come by to look at everything but is unable to tarp it up right now because they are having so much trouble finding tarps.

“Apparently someone bought up most of them before the storm hit and now everybody else is having trouble getting tarps but he would try to find one but he said they’re charging $100 just for a small tarp,” she said.

One guy we spoke with says his roofer had to go all the way to Decatur to find a tarp. As you can imagine, they are in high demand in this area.

The damage in Cullman is widespread.

Residents are still recovering from hail damage after a record breaking hail storm left many house and cars with holes in them.

Walking through so neighborhoods in Cullman, it’s hard not to pass a broken windshield or a roof cover with tarps.

Hail victim Frank Kenny says he thinks every home on his street received some type of damage.

He says the night of the storm was terrifying and that it sounded like machine gun fire just hitting his home over and over.

“And it got louder and louder and finally it sounded like boulders hitting the roof. And then I thought oh my gosh one of them is coming through the ceiling,” Kenny explains.

Thankfully that did not happen to his home but in some places in Cullman the hail was so large in can through people ceiling and in one case cracked the tile floor it landed on.

