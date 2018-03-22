Multi-year deal for UWA football coach Brett Gilliland

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (AP) - The University of West Alabama has given a new multi-year contract to football coach Brett Gilliland, who led the Tigers to its first 10-win season in 42 years and a Gulf South Conference championship.

The Tuscaloosa News reports contract details were not disclosed.

Since returning to his alma mater prior to the 2014 season, Gilliland has posted a 29-17 record and led the Tigers' return to the NCAA Division II Football Playoffs for the first time since 2012.

The 2017 Tigers set 13 school records on the way to the NCAA Division II quarterfinals as Gilliland worked his way toward the top of the UWA all-time coaching wins list. He needs just three victories to move past Frank North (1979-84) as the school's all-time coaching wins leader.

Information from: The Tuscaloosa News, http://www.tuscaloosanews.com

