University of Alabama students react to viral racist video

Students are still talking about a video of a now-former University of Alabama student said a day after it exploded on social media.

It was hard for some people to watch the video. And it left others almost speechless.

"We have no place for hate around here. That's just ignorance," student Nathan Pantra told WBRC.

The video went viral Wednesday and the school officials at the University of Alabama quickly denounced it.

The person who posted it wrote they were waiting outside of a bar and the owner was afraid some people in the area were going to rob them and included several racial slurs.

"I don't condone it. My friends don't condone it. If they were her friends they wouldn't put the video out or just record her doing that. Obviously they were not her friends if they allowed it to happen," student Timothy Holley explained.

Pantra worried it may hurt the image of the school.

"I think that it's dumb. I think that can hurt you in the future as long as making you look like a terrible person," she said.

The University of Alabama announced Wednesday night that the student heard using racial slurs in the video is no longer enrolled at the school.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.