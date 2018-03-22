AP source: RB Frank Gore agrees to terms with Dolphins - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

AP source: RB Frank Gore agrees to terms with Dolphins

By STEVEN WINE
AP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) - Rather than retire, Frank Gore is joining his hometown team.

The NFL's active rushing leader agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Thursday. The person confirmed the agreement to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal won't be final until Gore passes a physical.

Gore, who turns 35 next month, grew up in South Florida and played for the Miami Hurricanes. He rushed for 961 yards for Indianapolis last year, and when the Colts decided against trying to re-sign him, there was speculation the 2017 season might have been his last.

But the Dolphins want to give the durable Gore a chance to provide depth at running back behind Kenyan Drake, who became Miami's starter last year and averaged 4.8 yards per carry.

Miami also kept defensive end William Hayes, signing him to a one-year contract. Hayes, acquired by Miami in a trade a year ago, played in 10 games as a backup in 2017 before being placed on injured reserve because of a back injury.

Gore has rushed for 14,026 yards in his NFL career to rank fifth on the all-time list. He spent three seasons with the Colts, and in 2016 became the league's oldest 1,000-yard rusher since John Riggins in 1982.

Gore also played for the San Francisco 49ers and has started every game since 2011.

