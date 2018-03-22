FIRST ALERT Update: Rain chances climb for weekend

We'll continue with mostly clear skies through the afternoon and evening. Expect overnight lows to fall into the upper 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Weekend Forecast: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers -- especially during the afternoon. Expect a 30 percent chance for rain. Highs will reach the mid-70s during the afternoon. Expect scattered showers again on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Temperatures will fall a bit on Monday with highs in the lower 60s. There is a 30 percent chance for rain. Highs over the Tuesday and Wednesday will reach the lower 70s with cloudy skies. Our next more significant weather maker will arrive as early as Thursday or Friday. It is possible we could see a few strong storms and widespread rain. When we have more details, we will be certain to share with you.

