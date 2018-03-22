Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Amanda Pettry!

Amanda is a senior at Southeastern High School with a 4.08 GPA. She is part of Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Youth Leadership Development Program, and varsity softball. In addition to her activities, she volunteers and shows how to never give up. Her future plans are to study Criminal Justice at the University of South Alabama.

Amanda, congratulations on all you do and for being this week's Rising Star!

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America's First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.