WATCH: Drone footage of Cullman hail damage

Storms rolling through Central Alabama on Monday caused massive damage in parts of the state. One of the hardest hit areas was Cullman, which was pelted by hail.

Watch as the WBRC drone took to the sky in the Carol Acres neighborhood to get a full view at just some of the damage caused by the storms.

Another area with reports of widespread damage was Jacksonville. We were there on Tuesday surveying the area around Jacksonville State University.

