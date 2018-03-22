Bringing the past to life: Students create "Living Museum"

It’s not every day Elvis and Shirley Temple walk the hallways at Helena Elementary School. But this week, history came to life during the school’s annual Living Museum.



“It was fun and I got to learn about people from the past,” said second grader Meryl Baird.



Second grade students complete research, write and learn the difference between details and interesting facts about historical people from the past and present. Students then dress up like the famous individual they researched.



“I enjoyed visiting the Living Museum because I liked the costumes,” said student Ava Brunson.



The activity also encouraged community and family involvement as parents and friends are invited to see the students present their speeches.



“I love opportunities to invite parents and family members into our school to see the amazing things our students do each day,” said Helena Elementary School Principal Jeff Norris. “Our teachers work extremely hard to provide meaningful learning experiences for our students, and this is a highlight each year at HES."

