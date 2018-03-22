Special send-off for young athletes in Helena

HIS students are encouraged by their classmates as they leave for the annual Shelby County School District Special Olympics track and field competition. (Source: Kathy Paiml)

Chants of “H-I-S” filled the hallways and sidewalks at Helena Intermediate School as a group of athletes prepared for competition.

Eight HIS students were encouraged by their classmates as they left for the annual Shelby County School District Special Olympics track and field competition Thursday, March 22.

The event, held at Calera High School, includes running, throwing and jumping contests, with many competitors receiving ribbons.



Helena Intermediate students made signs, and gave high fives for their friends. The students participating in the Special Olympics are taught by Ruby Moore.

