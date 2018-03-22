Jill: You won't need the thick coat this afternoon

Frosty weather this morning turns to mild temperatures this afternoon. Expect temperatures to top off in the lower 60s.

Clouds increase late tonight and it won’t be as cold. Temperatures will be even warmer tomorrow and highs will range from the middle and upper 60s.



I wouldn’t be shocked to see a few places reach the lower 70s.



On Saturday, we will see a 40% chance for showers during the afternoon and evening hours.



It looks dry and in the 50s for the RumpShaker 5K. Temperatures top off near 70 degrees.



On Palm Sunday, the rain chance lowers to 20% and temperatures stay mild.

Heading to the beach for spring break?



Well it looks dry and pleasant this weekend down there!



Early next week we track a wedge of colder air coming in from the east and windy conditions.



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

