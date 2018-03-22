Two teens injured in suspicious fire in Tuscaloosa Co.

Two teens were injured in a suspicious fire in Tuscaloosa Co. (Source: RAYCOM images)

Two teenage boys in Tuscaloosa County are recovering after they were hurt in a fire early Thursday morning.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crime Unit responded around 6 a.m. to 10075 Sipsey Valley Road North on a suspicious fire with injuries.

Both 18 year old males were taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. At least one of them is in critical condition, according to Capt. Kip Hart.

Sipsey Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies initially responded to the fire around 4:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

