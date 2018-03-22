Chicken and Blueberry Salad with Orange Dressing

Ingredients:

4 4-oz. boneless, skinless chicken cutlets

½ teaspoon kosher salt, divided

¼ teaspoon black pepper, divided

? cup olive oil

3 tablespoons fresh orange juice

1 ½ teaspoons honey

¾ teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 12-oz. package garden salad

1 6-oz. container fresh blackberries or blueberries

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

¼ cup sliced almonds

Directions:

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Coat with cooking spray. Sprinkle chicken evenly with ¼ teaspoon salt and ? teaspoon pepper. Add chicken, and reduce heat to medium. Cook 3 minutes per side or until chicken is done. Transfer to a cutting board. Let cool, and cut into bite-sized pieces.

Combine oil, orange juice, honey, mustard, ¼ teaspoon salt and ? teaspoon pepper in a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Cover and shake well to combine.

Place salad in a large serving bowl. Drizzle with dressing, and toss to coat. Top with chicken, berries, cheese and almonds. Serve immediately.

Quick Caprese Chicken:

4 cooked 4-oz. boneless, skinless chicken cutlets

2 Roma tomatoes, thinly sliced

4 sliced part-skim mozzarella cheese

4 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place chicken on a rimmed baking sheet, and top evenly with tomato slices and cheese.

Bake about 5 minutes or until cheese is melted and slightly browned. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar, and top with basil. Serve with zucchini noodles, orzo, or pasta, if desired.)

