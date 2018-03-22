Mickey: A warming trend!

We begin our morning with temps in the 30s in most places. And as of 4 a.m., most places were above freezing. And, under mostly clear skies our winds have been light to calm.

Look for a lot of sunshine today, warmer temps and not as breezy. Tonight should follow suit, with a little bit warmer temps.

Annnnnd, as we head into Friday and the weekend, it's a completely different forecast. Highs are expected in the mid-60s tomorrow...and into the 70s for highs for Saturday and Sunday.

We do have a slight chance of showers, mainly for Sunday into Monday.

Mild temps are expected to continue for our next week, as a lot of kiddos are out for Spring Break.

Better rain chances perk up late in the week.

Enjoy the warming trend!

