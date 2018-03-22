UA President responds to 'Racist Behavior', says student is no longer enrolled

The President of The University of Alabama has issued a statement condemning what he describes as "racist behavior" in a video circulating online. In the statement, UA President Stuart R. Bell says the language was used by a student who is no longer enrolled.



In the video, a female voice is heard saying, "Get me away from these n*****s. Like seriously, I didn't mean to set myself up for this."



The person goes on to use more offensive language in the video. A caption below the video post says the people in the video were outside a bar and "...the owner was scared that some hoodies from the 'area' were gonna come take our money."



UA President Stuart R. Bell's Statement:



"We have learned of an offensive video involving racist language by a student who is no longer enrolled. We hold our students to a much higher standard than this. We are united in condemning this racist behavior and resolute in our commitment to ensure our students, faculty and staff know they are welcome, accepted and supported on our campus, and that discriminatory behavior will not be tolerated. The University is dedicated to continuing our collective work with students, faculty and staff to ensure an inclusive campus for every member of our community."



Included with Bell's statement posted on the UA web site are statements from campus groups, also responding to the video.

See UA's full response here.



