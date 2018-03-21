Lawmaker votes against stadium bill due to Legion Field concerns

Birmingham is one step closer to getting a new open-air stadium. The state legislature lifted the cap on a bill that will add a 3 percent tax increase to car rentals and leases in Jefferson County.

It could bring an estimated $3.5 million a year to help fund the project.

Three Jefferson County legislators voted against it. Rep. Juandalynn Givan was one.

"It was a tough vote for me,” said Givan. “It was a very difficult vote."

She said, she supports the project, but what does it mean for Legion Field and revitalization in the Smithfield Community, an area she represents.

“It's going to be great for the city of Birmingham. I'm not knocking that project, but what about the Smithfield community?” Rep. Givan said. “What about the Magic City Classic and what happens to Legion Field when ultimately all these other events that are hosted there at Legion Field? At some point ultimately move to the open air stadium, what happens to Legion Field when it goes totally dormant."

Mayor Randall Woodfin announced plans to upgrade Legion Field, costing about $1 million in renovations. Woodfin said the bill that passed through the state legislature shows progress.

"This is a big deal for the city. This is something we have been talking about since the 60s. We need to get beyond talk,” said Woodfin. “This is about action now, so I'm glad to see this move in Montgomery and will make sure is one of the partners in this project we will all do our part"

And Birmingham’s part is critical. The city could put up $90 million for the project, but some councilors have concerns ranging from UAB’s level of commitment as well as other municipalities financial support.

Last month the council approved a resolution of intent to support the project.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.