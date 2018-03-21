FIRST ALERT Update: Patchy frost expected tonight

Overnight lows will fall between 28 and 32 degrees. Expect patchy frost in the forecast.

The weather will be mostly sunny Thursday and a bit warmer. Highs will reach the lower 60s during the afternoon. By Friday, temperatures will reach the upper 60s. Rain chances are expected to climb a bit by the weekend.

Spotty showers are expected on Saturday with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures will warm into the mid-70s on Sunday with a better chance for scattered showers and storms.

Rain chances will remain around 40 percent on Monday with highs in the lower 60s. Highs next week will reach the mid-70s with a chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. I'm not expecting widespread rainfall on any particular day. Temperatures will remain slightly below average.

