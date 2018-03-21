University of Alabama officials respond to new video of racist remarks

Officials at the University of Alabama has released a statement following the discovery of a student of an individual using racist language.

President Stuart R. Bell said the students is no longer enrolled at the university.

Bell released the following statement:

We have learned of an offensive video involving racist language by a student who is no longer enrolled. We hold our students to a much higher standard than this. We are united in condemning this racist behavior and resolute in our commitment to ensure our students, faculty and staff know they are welcome, accepted and supported on our campus, and that discriminatory behavior will not be tolerated. The University is dedicated to continuing our collective work with students, faculty and staff to ensure an inclusive campus for every member of our community.

Amber Scales, the SGA Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, released the following statement:

The Student Government Association’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Cabinet is appalled and deeply disturbed that another video has recently surfaced of a UA Student saying the N-word and making other bigoted comments. We condemn the acts of hatred, racism and bigotry that took place. While we know this student is no longer enrolled, we implore the University to take lasting steps to ensure behavior of this nature will be handled in a manner that ensures our campus is safe for every student. I am especially sad to see this video surface during SGA’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Week, but I am reminded of wise words: “Adversity is the opportunity to educate.” We have an opportunity now, and each and every time we see incidents of this nature to take a stand. Students, faculty, staff and administration all have the opportunity to do what we all know is right in the face of blatant misconduct. We can send a message that this is not how the Tide rolls. We can demand more of our campus. We can be at the forefront of change. We will not tolerate these actions on our campus and look forward to our continued partnership with student advocates, organizations and campus partners to create a campus culture that truly values diversity and strives to be inclusive of all members.

The four Greek Councils released the following statement:

We are aware and fully acknowledge that over the years, there have been hateful actions and words that have caused tension within our Greek and campus community. While we know that these incidents are not specific to one council, this does not mean that each council does not have a responsibility to respond. Furthermore, we acknowledge that these incidents have had and continue to have varying effects on individual members, particularly our minority members within each of the four Greek Councils. We also recognize that there are members of our Alabama community who are not Greek affiliated who have been heavily affected, and we support these individuals as well. This is not the time for silence, finger pointing or ignoring the issue at hand. There must be a culture change within our community and each of the Greek Governing Councils has a responsibility to uphold what it means to respect member individuality and create a truly diverse and welcoming atmosphere for all those who attend the Capstone. We are more than saddened and apologetic about the recent racially biased incident. We acknowledge the feelings of not only the Greek community, but also the greater campus as a whole. We respect the anger and calls for change that have been made and we intend to work together to achieve a climate of acceptance, respect and inclusivity, which is free from hatred and bigotry. Not only do these actions not represent our values, they do not fall in line with the expectations we have for our members. Most importantly, this malicious behavior does not align with The University of Alabama Capstone Creed and, as such, cannot and should not be tolerated. Moving forward, we expect our members and our member organizations to evaluate and uphold their accountability processes. With the National Pan-Hellenic Council being an integral part of the UA Greek community, there is an increased expectation and demand that these acts of hatred come to an end. The recurrence of incidents of this nature, and the problems within our community and campus culture, are things that we recognize and collectively aim to eliminate. Words must be backed by action; therefore, it is important that, together, we create a foundation of human decency and respect that begins with the recruitment of members and includes collaborative involvement among organizations and councils, which includes a robust accountability process.

