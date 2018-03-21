Insurance tips in storm recovery

There are a lot of tarps covering roofs all damaged by hail in the Cullman area and they can lead to scams. We’re talking about fly-by-night, out-of-state contractors who show up wanting to fix your roof or dents in your car.

Concerned viewers in Cullman have called to say they are being inundated with calls or home visits from contractors. Some of those contractors might not have business licenses and offer quick fixes or make big promises then take your money and run.

We spoke with Alfa Insurance. The company has a mobile response unit set up in Cullman to take claims. They have a warning about shady contractors

“There are people that come in from out of town and try to take advantage of people in situations and times like this when they are in desperate need of repair. They need to make sure they check these people out,” Ricky Ward with Alfa Insurance said.

Ward says if you have damage, immediately file a claim. Then do your homework. Find local businesses with good reputations. You can check the Better Business Bureau to find businesses you can trust.

Here are more tips from the BBB:

Get three to four quotes: The storm chasers will try to pressure you into making a decision immediately. Don’t fall for it. Just as you would for a standard home improvement project, get at least three quotes before making a decision.

Check references: Get references from several past customers. Make sure these are at least a year old, so you can check on the quality of the work.

Check bbb.org: BBB Business Reviews are more than just a grade. You can also read past complaints from customers, find out about licensing and government actions, and more.

Make sure it’s legal: Confirm that any business being considered for hire is licensed and registered to do work in your area. Also, if in doubt, request proof of a current insurance certificate from a contractor’s insurance company.

Get it in writing: And always be sure to get a written contract with the price, materials and timeline. The more detail, the better.

