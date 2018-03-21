Concerns raised after 4 decomposed dogs found in Coaling

Four dogs were found decomposed in a home in Coaling, and concerned pet owners are asking how can incidents like this be prevented.

Neighbors said they tried to notify authorities after they smelled something awful coming from the home where the dogs were found. Unfortunately when they couldn't get anyone to check the house out, they weren't sure what to do next.

Sadly enough dogs being left to fend for themselves in an abandoned home happens a lot more often then you think.

“There are cases where animals are left behind for a few days before someone finds them sometimes if they are housing properties animal control often brings in animals from these types of circumstances,” said Jennifer Earp, Tuscaloosa County Metro Animal Shelter director.

In Coaling, there isn't animal control so neighbors reached out to police who said they didn't have the legal grounds to enter the house, where dog skeleton remains were found nearly a year later.

“When I heard about that it made me sick to my stomach because it made me wish we could've done a little more,” said neighbor Octavia Ruffin.

Earp said national organizations like the Humane society of the United states and the SPCA can usually be called out to investigate animal cruelty suspicions.

“Consider your options available go through those outlets and keep going through them until you get somebody to listen to you,” said Earp.

It was a realty company that found one decomposed dog in a cage and police said they found the other three. The previous home owner Stephanie Lolley was arrested.

“You end up with this kind of outcome and it's really sad. You can't keep your animal know there are people are out there that do care,” said Earp.

Lolley was charged with four counts of animal abuse.

