Health department's rabies bait has pet owners furious

The Jefferson County Health Department distributed thousands of these bait to vaccinate wild animals (Source: WBRC)

One Mountain Brook pet owner says her dog got sick after eating the bait (Source: WBRC)

Tiny rabies bait are causing serious concern for pet owners and parents in Jefferson County.

One woman said her dog got a hold of the bait and got sick.

The Jefferson County Department of Health announced they would be distributing these oral rabies vaccinations to bait raccoons, foxes, and coyotes to stop the spread of rabies.

The areas of focus included Mountain Brook, Homewood and Vestavia Hills.

Mountain Brook resident Allie Black said while on a walk with her dog, he got a hold of several of the bait and immediately got diarrhea.

"Of course, none of us want coyotes with rabies, but you don't put them in everybody's front yards," said Black. "You find a safe place to put them. You put a flyer in my mailbox if you're going to do that. Or you knock on my door and say, 'Hey, don't let your pet eat these.' Or, 'Be wary of these.'"

Her vet said her dog should be OK.

The health department said workers will spread thousands of the vaccines in wooded areas, and it is not dangerous to your pets, but can cause an upset stomach.

