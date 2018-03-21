Inverness home burglary suspect caught on camera

Hoover homeowners are beefing up their security systems after several recent break-ins.

Several Inverness homes are now equipped with surveillance systems. And it makes sense since Hoover Police said one man has broken into five houses since last Wednesday.

"It's just scary," said homeowner Wade Banks.

Frightening surveillance video captured a man, who's suspected of breaking into multiple homes in the Inverness area while the homeowners were inside.

"I'm not sure what I would have done," said Banks. "But it's scary to think that somebody's in your home while you're there."

He said his neighbor's home surveillance system recorded the suspect last Wednesday.

Hoover police believe this man broke into three homes and three cars on Barkley Lane, then two more homes in the Inverness Green neighborhood on Saturday.

"One of them, she left her keys in her purse, which her purse was in the vehicle, and he got her keys out of her purse and went straight through the front door," said Banks.

Banks said he's one of the luckier ones. Just a jar of change was stolen from his car. But he said that was enough for him to increase security around his home.

"I started sleeping with a bat until we had a new camera put up," said Banks.

And he's not the only one.

"This gentleman right here had four cameras put up yesterday," Banks said. "I'm actually working with the homeowner's president right now to get a petition signed by the whole subdivision about getting cameras put in the exit and entrance at the front of the neighborhood."

Police said a couple of the victims actually saw the man inside their homes. He ran as soon as they spotted him. They described him as a white man, about 6 feet tall, and wearing dark clothing.

Police urge homeowners to keep their car doors and all of their house's doors locked at all times.

If you recognize this man, call Hoover Police.

