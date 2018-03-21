More destruction discovered in Jacksonville days after tornado

Recovery in Jacksonville and sounding areas continues.our crews continue to find more and more areas of destruction.

Just a few miles away from the Jacksonville State University campus in a community called Angel, the line of distraction continues ripping open homes that have stood strong for over 40 years.

Barns crumble like soda cans and hundreds of trees snapped like twigs that’s a lot of what you will see in this area.

Chad Payne's yard is full of debris, but he's just thankful to be alive.

“We thought is going to pull the roof completely off the house,” he said.

Payne and his family shelter in their home terrified for their life. He says after the storm he walked outside and it was unrecognizable.

His neighbor's son, Jackie Johnson, says he got his parents down into their basement and heard a loud boom he also thought their roof blew off.

“Our neighbor down about down the street the whole house it was torn apart and part of it landed right there at the back of the basement door,” Johnson said.

This is the house he is talking about and it sits almost a mile away. But this is not even the worst of the damage in this area.

“This is my aunt's house and she was in the house but she was downstairs and it took the whole top of her house off the whole second floor is gone,” he explains.

We spoke with his aunt and she said she all of a sudden she heard a loud boom.

“She said water just started pouring down everywhere started coming out of the cabinet out of the ceiling and she didn’t know what was going on until she walked up the steps and she realize the whole top of the house was gone,” he said.

It’s a miracle that she left unscratched. And despite all the damage everyone in this area is just thankful to be alive.

