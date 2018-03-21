Doing the Lords work with chainsaws

There are probably a thousand trees down in and around Jacksonville. Some on homes or cars and some block roads but these few volunteers are ready to get them moved out of the way so people can carry on with their life.

Many hands are at work right now in Jacksonville to help clear debris. Some of them are those of four men from Birmingham that are an answered prayer for some tornado victims.

They call themselves "Cutters for Christ" and they are geared up to do the Lord's work.

Boyd Martin says the group started half a dozen years ago.

“Jesus leads us where we need to go and we are not going to say no,” Martin said.

Buddy Williams is also a Cutter for Christ.

“We want to make sure that we show by example the love of Christ,” he said.

After a tree fell on Amy Bryant’s home Monday night she is thankful her family is safe but as for her house she said she had little options.

“I didn’t know what to do I was very grateful that it was not worse than what it is but at the same time I don’t have a lot of money.” Bryant said.

These men know the burden they can help take off of these storm victims and they get emotional thinking about the opportunity they have to help.

“It’s just those kind of things I don’t have anyone to help them and they can’t afford it and we are so blessed so blessed to be able to do this,” Martin said, fighting tears.

Bryant says these men will always hold a special place in her heart.

“I don’t know how I would’ve done it without them I truly don’t know what I would’ve done without Cutters for Christ. They came to my rescue and they really helped me out,” Bryant said.

They have done this for about six years. Just last year they went to five states.

So far here they have cut down over a half a dozen trees.

