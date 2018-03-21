Jacksonville State to remain closed until April 2

Jacksonville State's president says the school will remain closed until April 2, after the campus was hit hard by an EF-3 tornado on Monday.

Dr. John Beehler says the school is hopeful it will be able to resume classes then, adding they need at least the rest of this week and next week to clean up and evaluate each building that was hit.

Beehler spoke to the media for the first time Wednesday. He had been out of town on spring break when the storm came through.

"While this has been a very devestating event for our campus, we are extremly thankful that we were on spring break and that our students and faculty were not on campus, because they're could have been loss of life and a lot of injuries," said Beehler.

Two things school officials have to address is where they will hold certain classes and where they will house displaced students. Several of the dorms suffered significant damage and will not be liveable for some time.

"We have some dormortories we can move some of the students into that are not fully occupied. And we have some other spaces that we can move them into. Our housing people are working on that, and working up a plan as we speak," said Beehler.

There are also many buildings that will not be able to host classes immediately. The JSU president said they are working to find additional spaces. One thing he is not considering, is canceling the remainder of the semester.

"We'll be able to find a way. I've talked to our deans and provost. And people have volunteered perhaps to give us some space. And we have some alternative space. So there are ways to do it, whether it's partially online or whatever."

