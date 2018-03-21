Boyfriend charged with murder In Gardendale homicide

Murder charges have now been filed against the boyfriend of a woman killed in Gardendale Sunday.

Jon Bowden was charged Wednesday with the death of 47-year old Terri Miller. murder.

Miller was found dead inside her home Sunday evening.

"This is just a sad day and a lot of people from our high school, Erwin's lives,” says Kara Kleckner.

Standing outside of what used to be Erwin High School, she reflected on her friendship with Miller that spanned at least 20 years. The two met in elementary school. At one point, they lost touch, but reunited again--providing a boost in Kleckner's life.

“We've had a lot of fun in the last year. We've gone white water rafting and she was just always fun laughing, carrying on,” she says. “She was just always happy -- always had a smile on her face.”

In the last few months, Kleckner says Miller had begun dating Jon Bowden. Kleckner met him once.

Sunday night, when she turned on the news and saw police searching for Bowden in connection to a homicide, she instantly knew it was her friend who'd been killed.

Police spent all night Sunday searching for Bowden before he was arrested in east Birmingham Monday. A passerby spotted him walking down Parkway East, holding a piece of cardboard, trying to conceal his face. While Kleckner is devastated of the news, her heart hurts the most for Miller's three young daughters.

“Hopefully justice will be served in the way that it needs to be served,” she says. “She didn't deserve it. Nobody does.”

Bowden is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $250,000 bond.

