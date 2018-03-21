New high school being built in Fultondale

Parents in the city of Fultondale are rejoicing over news that a new high school is on the way

“Fultondale's a great city. It deserves a great facility for our children. Our children deserve greatness for this city,” says Felicia Grayson.

She has two sons in the school system.

In a Facebook post, Jefferson County School Board President Oscar S. Mann announced the board was in consensus on a “building a new school in Fultondale, grades 7-12!”

“Yes, we're very excited,” Fultondale Mayor Jim Lowery said Wednesday.

“We're encouraged by the comments the board members have made and the superintendent and the action they've taken.”

Lowery says while Fultondale was one of the first communities to build a new elementary school with the one cent sales tax years ago, they now have the oldest high school in the county.

One area where that is felt the most, Lowery says, is in technology -- especially when students leave.

“Think of the largest employer, UAB or Alabama Power, some of the agencies around, when you walk into those, you are somewhat overwhelmed with the technology,” Lowery says.

Part of the holdup was waiting on the court's final ruling on whether Gardendale would be allowed to have its own system.

Now that that decision has been made, Fultondale's school is on its way.

Grayson says her older son will graduate before its built, but her younger son will be able to attend.

"Once I pick him up today, I know he'll rub it in my older son's face,” she says smiling.

Board President Mann says there are two major hurdles to clear before building begins.

The first is to find and purchase a space to build the school.

Also, the board must get federal approval from the courts in order to move forward.

