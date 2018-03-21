Guidelines for debris separation - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Guidelines for debris separation

High winds in Jacksonville caused damage Thursday morning. High winds in Jacksonville caused damage Thursday morning.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

The Calhoun County EMA is reminding all residents and volunteers the guidelines for separating debris.

The organization tweeted the following graphic:

