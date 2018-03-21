The Calhoun County EMA is reminding all residents and volunteers the guidelines for separating debris.

The organization tweeted the following graphic:

As cleanup continues, @BeReadyCalhoun ask all residents and volunteers to follow the guidelines for debris separation in the graphic below. Most important: Please do not place debris in the right-of-way where power crews and first responders will need access. pic.twitter.com/grxBwH3L2J — Alabama EMA (@AlabamaEMA) March 21, 2018

