On Your Side Investigation: The Housing Effect

The impact of failing schools in the city of Birmingham is hurting the housing market.

Tracy Wright, a Realtor with Barnes and Associates, has seen an uptick in families packing up and moving from Birmingham while selling homes in this area for 15 years. She said it's also tough to sell homes in Birmingham.

"Those who can afford, they do move when they see those lists that come out that say that your school is failing. I mean, how would you feel? You go in, you're doing everything you can to make a living for your family and then find out your child is getting a poor education. What is the first thing you do? You pack up and you run," said Wright.

Wright said Birmingham's housing market suffers from the school system. She says the best way for a house to be sold is to drop the asking price or it could be a short sale.

The Birmingham Association of Realtors, however, say there's a growth in the city's housing market. The association says the low inventory of homes right now is due to heavy demand for homes.

"Eight of nine of the areas that we track increased. Some of those were as little as one percent. Some of those were over 100 percent," Gust Gulas, VP of Birmingham Association of Realtors, said.

Gulas says schools can play a role in the housing market, but it's not the only reason some houses stay on the market longer.

"What is the condition of the house? Have they priced it accurately? What is the marketing of that property? It can't just be schools. There is a number of things that could pop up for that," he said.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.