Hall says it won't use Chief Wahoo logo for future plaques

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) - The baseball Hall of Fame says it no longer will use the Cleveland Indians' Chief Wahoo logo for plaques of new members.

In a statement, the Hall said Wednesday that it "concurs with the commissioner's sentiment and acknowledges the shifting societal view of Native American logos in baseball."

Former Cleveland slugger Jim Thome was elected in January and said he wanted a block C logo on his plaque when it is unveiled in July. Thome said it was "the right thing to do."

Major League Baseball announced earlier this year the Chief Wahoo logo won't appear on Cleveland uniforms starting in the 2019 season. The decision came after discussions between Commissioner Rob Manfred and team owner Paul Dolan.

For years, groups of Native Americans and their supporters have protested outside Cleveland's stadium before the home opener, saying Chief Wahoo is an offensive depiction of their race.

The Hall said that while the Chief Wahoo logo appears on Early Wynn's 1972 bronze plaque and other exhibits in the museum, it won't be used on future plaques.

