FIRST ALERT Update: Patchy frost expected Thursday morning

There's plenty of cloud cover across the area this afternoon. These are mainly mid- and high-level clouds. Plus, we're looking at a strong northwest wind between 25 and 30 mph. For tonight, temperatures will be cold. Overnight lows will fall between 28 and 32 degrees. Expect patchy frost in the forecast.

The weather will be mostly sunny Thursday and a bit warmer. Highs will reach the lower 60s during the afternoon. By Friday, temperatures will reach the upper 60s. Rain chances are expected to climb a bit by the weekend.

Spotty showers are expected on Saturday with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures will warm into the mid-70s on Sunday with a better chance for scattered showers and storms.

Rain chances will remain around 40 percent on Monday with highs in the lower 60s. Highs next week will reach the mid-70s with a chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. I'm not expecting widespread rainfall on any particular day. Temperatures will remain slightly below average.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.