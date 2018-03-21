Charges reduced for 3 suspects in Western Hills Mall shooting

Charges for the three suspects in a shooting last month at Western Hills Mall have been reduced.

Rondald Dwayne Weaver, Rashan Cepadio Brown and Antony Treshun Johnson are all now charged with murder. Initial charges for all three was capital murder.

Charges come from a shootout at Western Hills Mall in Fairfield on February 15. Mall manager Anthony Alberigi, 59, was killed.

We will provide more information when it becomes available.

