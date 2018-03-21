Charges reduced for 3 suspects in Western Hills Mall shooting

“One thing we have to do here, in the interest of public safety, we have to have our campus to remained closed until April 2nd,” said JSU president, John Beehler.More >>
“One thing we have to do here, in the interest of public safety, we have to have our campus to remained closed until April 2nd,” said JSU president, John Beehler.More >>
Gardendale police say the man they were looking for in a woman's death is in custody.More >>
Gardendale police say the man they were looking for in a woman's death is in custody.More >>
For tonight, temperatures will be cold. Overnight lows will fall between 28 and 32 degrees. Expect patchy frost in the forecast.More >>
For tonight, temperatures will be cold. Overnight lows will fall between 28 and 32 degrees. Expect patchy frost in the forecast.More >>
Charges for the three suspects in a shooting last month at Western Hills Mall have been reduced.More >>
Charges for the three suspects in a shooting last month at Western Hills Mall have been reduced.More >>
A number of homes have damage after an apparent tornado ripped through the Ashville area.More >>
A number of homes have damage after an apparent tornado ripped through the Ashville area.More >>