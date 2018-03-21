Lasagna with sweet plantains

Ingredients:

1 pound Ground Beef

1 whole Medium Onion, Minced

3 cloves Garlic, Minced

1 whole Green Pepper, Minced

2 teaspoons Adobo Seasoning (Goya)

1 envelope Sazon Seasoning (Goya)

¼ cups Tomato Sauce

4 whole Ripe Plantains, Sliced Lenthwise

3 whole Eggs

2 Tablespoons Milk

2 cups Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese

Vegetable Oil

Salt, Or To Taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter square pan with 1 tbs of butter.

Combine, beef, onion, pepper, garlic, adobo, and sazon. Mix well.

Heat a large skillet at medium-high heat with 2 Tbs of olive oil, add meat mixture.

Cook beef until brown and of the juices bubble up and add tomato sauce. Mix and let simmer for 10 minutes, set aside.

Heat a large frying pan with vegetable oil, just enough to coat the bottom. Fry plantains for 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden and slightly crispy. Drain on a plate with paper towel, set aside.

To assemble pastelon: Take your prepared square pan, start with a layer of plantains, then beef, then a fistful of cheese, repeat. You want to finish with cheese and plantains.

Beat 3 eggs with 2 Tbs of milk, pour over the pastelón. Let it sit for a minute allowing the egg to soak in. Top off with just a bit more cheese.

Bake in oven at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.

