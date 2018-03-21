NFL competition committee to recommend catch rule changes - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

NFL competition committee to recommend catch rule changes

By BARRY WILNER
AP Pro Football Writer

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - The NFL's catch rule would get less complicated if team owners approve recommendations from the powerful competition committee.

One of the first orders of business when the league's annual meetings begin Monday in Orlando, Florida, will be a proposal by the committee to clarify what is a catch. Commissioner Roger Goodell said during the week of the Super Bowl he would urge simplification of the rules.

"Catch/no catch is at the top of everyone's minds," Troy Vincent, the NFL's football operations chief, said Wednesday before outlining the committee's recommendations.

The owners will be asked to vote on clarifications that eliminate parts of the rule involving a receiver going to the ground, and that also eliminate negating a catch for slight movement of the ball while it is in the receiver's possession. No calls in the last few years - not even pass interference - have caused more consternation than overturned catches in key situations, including those by Dez Bryant, Jesse James and Austin Seferian-Jenkins.

"We were at the point as far as players and particularly coaches who asked, 'Why is that not a catch?'" Vincent said. "We talked to fans, coaches and players and we asked the groups, 'Would you like this to be a catch?' It was 100 percent yes.

"Then we began writing rules that actually apply to making these situations catches."

Here's what would constitute a catch if the owners approve the competition committee's alterations:

- control of the ball;

- getting two feet down;

- performing a football act or;

- performing a third step.

The stipulation that slight movement of the ball while the receiver still has control no longer would result in an incompletion. Vincent pointed to the touchdown catch by the Philadelphia Eagles' Corey Clement in the Super Bowl as an example of a player never losing possession of the ball despite slight movement.

