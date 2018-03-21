Woman shoots alleged would-be robber

Trussville police are investigating an attempted robbery and shooting in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant.

The incident happened at the Burger King on North Chalkville Road.

Police say a lady met someone through an online market place and went to the restaurant to buy a cell phone.

The seller walked up to her vehicle and showed her the phone and then a second man came up to her passenger side, opened the door and tried to rob the woman at gunpoint, according to police.

The woman had her own gun and reportedly shot the suspect in the leg.

Trussville detectives are interviewing a person with a gunshot wound to his leg to determine if he is the suspect.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.