Jacksonville State University campus closed until April 2nd

Jacksonville State University President, John Beehler announced in a news conference Wednesday that the campus will remain closed until April 2nd.

“One thing we have to do here, in the interest of public safety, we have to have our campus to remained closed until April 2nd,” Dr. Beehler continued, “We need to be able to, not only assess the damage, but to make the campus safe for all that need to return to the campus. So we have a big job ahead of us.”

The city of Jacksonville was hit by an EF-3 tornado Monday evening. The caused major damage to parts of the city, including on the campus.

