Alex Cobb and Orioles finalize 4-year contract - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Alex Cobb and Orioles finalize 4-year contract

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) - Free agent pitcher Alex Cobb and the Baltimore Orioles have finalized a four-year contract.

Cobb was the last big-name starting pitcher still available in a slow-moving free agent market. He joins Andrew Cashner and Chris Tillman, who were signed last month, in a revamped rotation that includes holdovers Dylan Bundy and Kevin Gausman.

The 30-year-old righty was 12-10 with a 3.66 ERA in 29 starts for Tampa Bay last season. He pitched 179 1/3 innings in his first full year back after missing nearly two seasons because of Tommy John surgery.

Cobb is 48-35 with a 3.50 in six big league seasons, all with the Rays. He turned down Tampa Bay's $17.4 million qualifying offer in November.

Baltimore will lose its third-highest draft pick, currently No. 51, and the Rays get an extra selection after the first round as compensation.

Jose Mesa Jr. was designated for assignment Wednesday to clear a roster spot.

Baltimore opens on March 29 at home against Minnesota.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Mor'easter? Northeast hit with its fourth storm in 3 weeks

    Mor'easter? Northeast hit with its fourth storm in 3 weeks

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:28:40 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:48 PM EDT2018-03-21 18:48:55 GMT
    (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...(Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...

    The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.

    More >>

    The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Authorities release bombing suspect's name

    The Latest: Authorities release bombing suspect's name

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 9:25 AM EDT2018-03-21 13:25:03 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:48 PM EDT2018-03-21 18:48:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Members of law enforcement stage near the area where a suspect in a series of bombing attacks in Austin blew himself up as authorities closed in, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Round Rock, Texas.(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Members of law enforcement stage near the area where a suspect in a series of bombing attacks in Austin blew himself up as authorities closed in, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Round Rock, Texas.
    Austin's mayor is urging residents to remain vigilant, despite the death of a man suspected in this month's string of bombings in Texas' capital.More >>
    Austin's mayor is urging residents to remain vigilant, despite the death of a man suspected in this month's string of bombings in Texas' capital.More >>

  • Austin bombing suspect blows himself up as SWAT moves in

    Austin bombing suspect blows himself up as SWAT moves in

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:14 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:14:03 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:48 PM EDT2018-03-21 18:48:16 GMT
    Police in Texas says they are working an officer-involved shooting but it is unclear if it's related to the recent spate of bombings.More >>
    Police in Texas says they are working an officer-involved shooting but it is unclear if it's related to the recent spate of bombings.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly