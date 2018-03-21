FIRST ALERT: Freezing temperatures tonight

The winds stay breezy today and temperatures will be below normal again.



Expect lighter winds and a greater frost threat on Thursday morning.



A FREEZE WARNING and FROST ADVISORY go into effect at 2 a.m-8 a.m.

Protect your plants tonight!

Thursday afternoon features sunshine and highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures really start to turn around on Friday thanks to high pressure moving east and winds flowing from the southwest. We will see a few more clouds and a slight shower chance up north otherwise dry.

I am bumping up the shower chance on Saturday to 40% during the afternoon and early evening hours. The chance for rain remains at about the same percentage on Sunday afternoon, especially south of I-20.



Storms will be possible across south Alabama on Sunday afternoon and a couple could be strong.



Shower chance continues into Monday.

