FIRST ALERT: Freezing temperatures tonight

The long cleanup process begins for the city of Jacksonville. Find out how you can help those hit by the tornadoes.More >>
The winds stay breezy today and temperatures will be below normal again. Expect lighter winds and a greater frost threat on Thursday morning. A FREEZE WARNING and FROST ADVISORY go into effect at 2 a.m.-8 a.m.More >>
A Vestavia Hills police officer who was seriously injured in a DUI crash is resting at home.More >>
All lanes are now open on I-20 Westbound at the I-59 Southbound ramp after an 18-wheeler overturned.More >>
It's a chilly morning out there with temps in the 30s to 40s.More >>