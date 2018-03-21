Lane addition project now underway on Hwy 69 south in Tuscaloosa

Map of area that will be affected by construction. (Source: ALDOT)

Work is now underway to add lanes to Highway 69 in Tuscaloosa County from Skyland Boulevard to Maxwell Loop Road.

That stretch of the road will expand to three lanes of travel in each direction. The Alabama Department of Transportation expects the work to take about three months.

The work will be conducted at night, Sunday through Thursday of each week, 7 pm to 6 am.

