Chicken Quesadilla with Corn Salsa

Ingredients:
1 Large Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast (cooked and chopped)
1 Red Pepper (sliced and grilled)
2 cups of Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese
6 Wheat Tortillas
Oil and Non-stick spray
Corn Salsa
2 cups of cooked corn (off the cob)
1 small Jalapeño (gilled and diced)
2 limes juiced
1 small bunch of Cilantro (minced)
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
In a medium bowl, combine all the salsa ingredients. Let sit for an hour or so to marinate.
Open up your tortillas, on one side place 1/2cup cheese all the way to the end.
Then, spread chicken pieces, red peppers, and corn salsa.
Fold the blank half over like making a taco. In a heated skillet, spray with non-stick spray, place cheese side down. Cook for 2-3 minutes till cheese is melted and then flip on the other side for 2-3 minutes. Place quesadillas on plate serve with sour cream and favorite hot sauce. Enjoy!
