Chicken Quesadilla with Corn Salsa

Ingredients:

1 Large Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast (cooked and chopped)

1 Red Pepper (sliced and grilled)

2 cups of Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese

6 Wheat Tortillas

Oil and Non-stick spray

Corn Salsa

2 cups of cooked corn (off the cob)

1 small Jalapeño (gilled and diced)

2 limes juiced

1 small bunch of Cilantro (minced)

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

In a medium bowl, combine all the salsa ingredients. Let sit for an hour or so to marinate.

Open up your tortillas, on one side place 1/2cup cheese all the way to the end.

Then, spread chicken pieces, red peppers, and corn salsa.

Fold the blank half over like making a taco. In a heated skillet, spray with non-stick spray, place cheese side down. Cook for 2-3 minutes till cheese is melted and then flip on the other side for 2-3 minutes. Place quesadillas on plate serve with sour cream and favorite hot sauce. Enjoy!

