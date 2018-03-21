FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory issued

It's a chilly morning out there with temps in the 30s to 40s. Under mostly sunny skies today expect highs in the 50s...and northwest winds will still be a bit breezy--coming out of the northwest around 10-15 mph.

FIRST ALERT: A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory has been issued for tomorrow morning. Freezing temps are expected for much of our area from 2 a.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Bring in your pets and protect your sensitive vegetation you may have planted.

We should close out the remainder of the workweek with dry conditions with morning temps warming into the upper 30s Friday and into the mid-60s Friday afternoon.

This weekend we should experience much warmer air. Under variably cloudy skies look for some showers both Saturday and Sunday evenings.

We begin our new workweek with a few spotty showers. Stronger storms are expected by later in the week.

