All lanes open on I-20 WB at I-59 SB ramp after 18-wheeler overt - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

All lanes open on I-20 WB at I-59 SB ramp after 18-wheeler overturned

(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

All lanes are now open on I-20 Westbound at the I-59 Southbound ramp after an 18-wheeler overturned. 

The wreck happened around 4:10 a.m. 

Two leaks, involving a small amount of hydraulic fluid and coolant, have been contained, according to the Birmingham Fire Department. 

The truck's load, which contained medication, has been secured. 

The truck driver and passenger were transported to UAB Hospital with minor injuries. 

Here is an alternate route: 

This story is developing. 

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly